Ducks' Maxime Comtois: Signs first contract
Comtois signed an entry-level deal with the Ducks on Saturday.
After three years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Comtois accrued 87 goals and 184 points in 175 games. The 19-year-old has a 6-foot-2, 212-pound frame, so he has the looks of a strong power forward and brings some attitude as well with 77 PIM in 49 games this season. Comtois will likely spend the rest of the season in the minors, but he'll likely be given a look in next season's training camp to see if he can fit in with the top-nine forwards.
