Comtois notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Comtois set up Alexander Volkov's tally at 16:06 of the first period. Those two wingers were centered by Isac Lundestrom in Friday's contest, which was Volkov's first as a Duck. Comtois has 22 points, 57 shots on net, 69 hits and 20 PIM through 37 games this year. He's collected three points in his last five outings, which came after a six-game point drought.