Comtois provided a pair of assists, three shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Comtois set up Max Jones for a power-play goal in the first period, and also had a hand in Cam Fowler's even-strength tally in the second. The 22-year-old Comtois has been more of a finisher this year, with seven goals and four helpers through 19 appearances. The left wing has added 32 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-1 rating.