Comtois recorded an assist and four PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Comtois served a minor for playing with a broken stick in the first period, but he received a pass quickly after exiting the box. This allowed him to set up Danton Heinen for the Ducks' first goal. The 22-year-old Comtois has cooled off dramatically with just two points and a minus-6 rating through his last 10 games. Overall, he has 21 points, 57 shots on net, 20 PIM and 68 hits in 36 appearances.