Comtois posted an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Comtois set up Isac Lundestrom for the opening tally. Beyond that, Comtois used his body productively throughout the contest. The 22-year-old has rounded into an effective third-line player for the Ducks with eight goals, six assists, 39 shots, 46 hits and a plus-3 rating through 22 contests. He'd likely benefit from more power-play usage, but his scoring and physicality is already good enough to justify a fantasy roster spot.