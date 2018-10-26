Ducks' Maxime Comtois: Suffers lower-body injury
Comtois (lower body) is considered day-to-day and not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Dallas.
Comtois' lower-body injury will get the benefit of two days off and it's possible he misses no games at all. If the 19-year-old left winger misses an extended period, Joseph Blandisi is likely to absorb his minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.