Ducks' Maxime Comtois: Surprise demotion Tuesday
The Ducks reassigned Comtois to AHL San Diego on Tuesday.
This is quite a surprising move, especially considering Comtois has collected five points in 13 NHL games this season. He's also spent time on the team's top line, and the power play. Regardless of the reasoning, Comtois' demotion should open the door for Nicolas Deslauries or Devin Shore to enter the lineup as early as Tuesday's game against Detroit.
