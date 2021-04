Comtois scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Comtois' first-period tally tied the game at 1-1, but the Ducks' offense couldn't keep pace with the Golden Knights. The 22-year-old winger has 13 goals, 27 points, 71 shots on net, 77 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 45 appearances. He's taken a step forward on offense while retaining his physical playing style in his first full NHL campaign.