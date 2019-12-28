Play

Comtois posted a goal and three hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Comtois tipped in a shot from Jacob Larsson to cap a run of three goals in 1:37 for the Ducks. The 20-year-old Canadian has scored twice in his last three games. Comtois has eight points, 47 hits and 25 shots on goal in 22 contests this year.

