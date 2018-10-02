Comtois will be on the Ducks' 23-man roster, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

When Comtois signed his entry-level deal in March, it was probably a pipe dream that he'd still be with the parent club in early October. However, the Ducks are decimated with injuries up front, and the 2017 second-round (50th overall) pick dazzled to the tune of three goals and an assist over five preseason contests. He'll be an interesting DFS option in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign.