Ducks' Maxime Comtois: Wrangles assist
Comtois posted an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Comtois served the helper to Ryan Getzlaf for the game's opening goal. The early results for the duo's line with Nick Ritchie are promising, as Comtois has three points in his last three games. The 20-year-old is up to four points in eight games overall, and he's worth a look while logging top-line minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.