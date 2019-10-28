Comtois posted an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Comtois served the helper to Ryan Getzlaf for the game's opening goal. The early results for the duo's line with Nick Ritchie are promising, as Comtois has three points in his last three games. The 20-year-old is up to four points in eight games overall, and he's worth a look while logging top-line minutes.