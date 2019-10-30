Del Zotto posted an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.

Del Zotto led all skaters by playing 25:03 in the contest. His assist came on a Cam Fowler tally in the first period, but he was a steadying presence for a Ducks blue line missing Hampus Lindholm (lower body). Del Zotto has three points in 10 appearances while adding 19 hits and 12 blocks. Playing time isn't a given for the 29-year-old, but he'll be in the lineup more often than not.