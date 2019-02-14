Del Zotto has appeared in seven games for the Ducks, recording 12 hits and 12 blocks in that span.

Del Zotto has only five points in 29 games split between the Ducks and Canucks, who met Wednesday in a 1-0 result favoring the Ducks. For the season, he has 101 hits and 43 blocks, which may provide a little value in deeper formats, but point production is virtually non-existent for Del Zotto anymore.