Del Zotto recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The defenseman's shot attempt in the first period was tipped in by Ryan Getzlaf. Del Zotto has three assists, 19 hits and four PIM in his last five games. He's at eight points, 66 hits and 33 shots on goal through 29 contests this season in a part-time role.