Del Zotto recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Del Zotto had the secondary helper on Nicolas Deslauriers' second of three goals in the first period. The 29-year-old Del Zotto has four assists and 17 hits in his last nine outings. The defenseman is up to 15 points, 100 hits, 55 blocks and a plus-6 rating in 48 appearances overall. That production could help in deep fantasy formats.