Ducks' Michael Del Zotto: Grabs assist in loss
Del Zotto notched an assist in Monday's 5-2 defeat to Washington.
Del Zotto ended a five-game pointless streak, but still hasn't scored a goal in 15 consecutive games dating back to Oct. 5 versus San Jose. The Ontario native is averaging 24:19 of ice time since serving as a healthy scratch for two games. The 29-year-old should still end up in the press box from time to time the rest of the season, limiting his fantasy value.
