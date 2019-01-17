The Canucks dished Del Zotto to the Ducks on Wednesday for Luke Schenn and a seventh-round pick, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Del Zotto had rarely seen the ice with Vancouver since early December, drawing in just once after Dec. 4 versus the Wild. Rather than just sit on him, the Canucks will add a draft pick in addition to getting Luke Schenn -- who has plenty of NHL experience himself. The two clubs made their second deal of the day Wednesday, swapping Justin Kloos and Pontus Aberg earlier. As a bonus, they play each other Thursday, so the new acquisitions could be in a position to play for their respective clubs.