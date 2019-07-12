Del Zotto signed a one-year contract with the Ducks on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Del Zotto found himself on three different teams over the course of last season -- Vancouver, Anaheim and St. Louis -- and, in all, racked up 10 points (one goal, nine assists) over 42 total games. While the 29-year-old was with the eventual-champion Blues for their postseason run, he didn't see any ice time after a 4-3 loss to the Lightning on March 23. While Del Zotto may be able to find stability with the Ducks this coming season after averaging over 17 minutes of ice time in 2018-19, his fantasy value could have a fairly low ceiling.