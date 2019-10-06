Del Zotto scored a goal and added three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Del Zotto struck just 3:38 into the game for the opening goal, slinging the puck into a yawning cage after Ondrej Kase stole the puck from Sharks goalie Aaron Dell behind the net. Del Zotto was once a formidable point-producer, but he last hit the 30-point threshold in 2014-15 when he played for the Flyers. The blueliner did have 129 hits in 42 games last season, but that came with only 10 points.