Ducks' Michael Del Zotto: Nets opening goal
Del Zotto scored a goal and added three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.
Del Zotto struck just 3:38 into the game for the opening goal, slinging the puck into a yawning cage after Ondrej Kase stole the puck from Sharks goalie Aaron Dell behind the net. Del Zotto was once a formidable point-producer, but he last hit the 30-point threshold in 2014-15 when he played for the Flyers. The blueliner did have 129 hits in 42 games last season, but that came with only 10 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.