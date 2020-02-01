Ducks' Michael Del Zotto: One of each Friday
Del Zotto scored a goal, dished an assist and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.
He set up Rickard Rakell in the first period and then scored after picking off an errant pass later in the frame. Del Zotto matched his 10-point output from last season in his 33rd game this year. The 29-year-old defenseman has added 72 hits, 42 blocks and 37 shots on goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.