Del Zotto scored a goal, dished an assist and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

He set up Rickard Rakell in the first period and then scored after picking off an errant pass later in the frame. Del Zotto matched his 10-point output from last season in his 33rd game this year. The 29-year-old defenseman has added 72 hits, 42 blocks and 37 shots on goal.