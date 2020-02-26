Ducks' Michael Del Zotto: Pockets assist
Del Zotto notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
Del Zotto has posted assists in consecutive games. The 29-year-old is up to 13 points, 49 shots and 90 hits through 41 appearances this season. With the Ducks trading away Korbinian Holzer and reassigning Brendan Guhle to AHL San Diego, Del Zotto should have a fairly consistent role going forward.
