Del Zotto collected an assist and four hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Del Zotto has two assists in his last three appearances, but he had sat out the previous four games as a healthy scratch. The veteran defenseman has posted five points 39 hits and 22 blocked shots in 18 contests this season. He typically plays big minutes when he's in the lineup, but playing time has been inconsistent for the 29-year-old.