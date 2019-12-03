Ducks' Michael Del Zotto: Provides helper in win
Del Zotto collected an assist and four hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Del Zotto has two assists in his last three appearances, but he had sat out the previous four games as a healthy scratch. The veteran defenseman has posted five points 39 hits and 22 blocked shots in 18 contests this season. He typically plays big minutes when he's in the lineup, but playing time has been inconsistent for the 29-year-old.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.