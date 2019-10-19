Del Zotto registered an assist and went plus-2 with two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Del Zotto is up to two points and a plus-5 rating in six games this season. The 29-year-old defenseman also has 15 hits. Del Zotto's best offensive years seem to be behind him, but he could produce upwards of 20 points if he remains a fixture on the Ducks' blue line.