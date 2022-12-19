Del Zotto was traded to the Ducks from the Red Wings on Monday in exchange for Danny O'Regan after Detroit had previously acquired Del Zotto from Florida in a swap for Givani Smith.

Del Zotto has been playing in the minors this season with AHL Charlotte after being waived at the start of the campaign. In 25 outings with the Checkers, the 32-year-old blueliner has tallied two goals and eight assists. Now that Del Zotto is with Anaheim, he could be brought up to the NHL to bolster the defensive depth, though he will initially report to AHL San Diego.