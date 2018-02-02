Liambas (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Friday and subsequently sent to AHL San Diego.

Liambas was recalled when the Ducks were having serious injury issues on their offensive front, so he suited up for seven games and compiled one assist and 21 PIM. The Ducks are healthy enough to no longer need Liambas' services, though, so he'll head back to minors, where he recorded two goals, five points and 50 PIM in 13 games earlier this season.