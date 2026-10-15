Granlund (upper body) did not practice Thursday and is considered day-to-day.

Granlund's status ahead of Friday's clash against the Bruins is in jeopardy following Thursday's injury designation. The 34-year-old center has been a rock for the Ducks to fall back on early this season, compiling two goals, eight points, 12 shots on net and six blocked shots across six outings. Granlund's status will be monitored closely over the next 24 hours, but if he can't go Friday, either Roger McQueen or A.J. Greer would likely take his place as the team's second-line center.