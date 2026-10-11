Granlund notched two assists, including one on the power play, and fired four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Granlund extended his point streak to five games, and this was his second multi-point effort in a row. The 34-year-old center has two goals, five assists, three power-play points, 10 shots on net, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating so far this season. Granlund's production is rarely flashy, but he's consistent in a top-six role with power-play time, so he can be trusted in fantasy.