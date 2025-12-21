Granlund scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Granlund looks to be up to speed now -- he's scored in three straight games with five total points in that span. The 33-year-old forward opened the scoring at 2:14 of the first period and set up Pavel Mintyukov's goal with 3:29 left in regulation time. Granlund is up to six goals, eight helpers, 39 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 18 outings overall. He'll likely remain in a middle-six role since the Ducks have enough young talent to play in top-six roles.