Granlund logged two assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Granlund earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 20 versus the Blue Jackets. The 33-year-old has still had a good January with eight points and 23 shots on net over 12 appearances. For the season, he's up to 23 points (nine goals, 14 helpers), 70 shots on net, 23 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 34 outings. He was in a middle-six role early in the season but has taken on top-line duties in the absences of Leo Carlsson (thigh) and Mason McTavish (upper body).