Granlund scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Granlund has two goals and a helper over his last two outings following a six-game slump after he returned from a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old has mainly played in a third-line role this season, though he's getting power-play time as well. Granlund is at five goals, 12 points, 35 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 17 appearances.