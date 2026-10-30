Granlund scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Sabres.

Granlund ended a five-game point drought with the tally. The skid came after a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury, which has seemingly derailed his promising start to the campaign. Granlund remains in a top-six role with power-play time, so he should get back to fairly steady production in the long run. He has three goals, six assists, 21 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 12 appearances this season, with five of his nine points coming with the man advantage.