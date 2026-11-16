Granlund scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Granlund assisted on Beckett Sennecke's first third-period goal before scoring Anaheim's sixth on a breakaway late in regulation. The veteran has contributed 17 assists this season, demonstrating his continued effectiveness as a playmaker. His offensive involvement and opportunities alongside the Ducks' emerging scoring talent provide a solid fantasy foundation. He's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last nine games while posting five multi-point performances over that stretch.