Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Scores in loss to Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Granlund scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Granlund mustered all the offense the Ducks could generate with a third-period goal, but the Golden Knights restored the lead quickly afterwards and never looked back. Granlund should remain productive for the Ducks as long as he holds a top-six role in the lineup. He has three goals and three assists in his last five playoff contests.
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