Granlund scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Granlund has shaken off the rust following his upper-body injury coming out of the Olympics. He's scored four goals over the last three games, which has been enough to help him reclaim a top-six job. The 34-year-old is up to 16 goals, 31 points (seven on the power play), 93 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 47 appearances. If he can keep the offense rolling, Granlund should be on the radar for fantasy managers late in the season.