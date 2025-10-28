Granlund (lower body) will be out for at least a few weeks, according to NHL.com.

Granlund could be unavailable for around two or three weeks after getting injured in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He has generated two goals, six assists and 19 shots on net across eight outings this season. Due to Granlund's absence, Jansen Harkins will make his season debut against Florida on Tuesday after recovering from an upper-body injury.