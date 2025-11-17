Granlund aggravated his lower-body injury and won't be available against Utah on Monday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Granlund is still considered day-to-day, but this will be his 10th missed game in the Ducks' last 11 contests. When healthy, Granlund has offered decent offensive upside, generating nine points in nine outings, including a pair of power-play points. Once given the all-clear, Granlund should slot into a middle-six role, perhaps shifting to the wing on the third line with Ryan Strome.