Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Still sidelined Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Granlund aggravated his lower-body injury and won't be available against Utah on Monday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Granlund is still considered day-to-day, but this will be his 10th missed game in the Ducks' last 11 contests. When healthy, Granlund has offered decent offensive upside, generating nine points in nine outings, including a pair of power-play points. Once given the all-clear, Granlund should slot into a middle-six role, perhaps shifting to the wing on the third line with Ryan Strome.
More News
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Scores in return•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Returning versus Wings•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Set to miss at least 2-3 weeks•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Erupts for career-high five points•