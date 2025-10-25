Granlund won't return to Saturday's clash against Tampa Bay because of a lower-body injury.

Granlund had three shots on 6:07 of ice time before exiting the game. He was fantastic Thursday, recording two goals and three assists in a 7-5 win over Boston, which brought him up to two goals and eight points through seven appearances going into Saturday's action. If Granlund can't play Tuesday in Florida, then Jansen Harkins might draw into the lineup.