Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Tallies on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Granlund scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.
Granlund's goal late in the second period pulled the Ducks even at 2-2 in the contest. He's now earned two goals, four assists, five shots on net, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating in four games against the Oilers in this series. Granlund's experience and defensive skills will continue to be useful to the Ducks in a top-six role, especially as they look to quickly get the next win to advance to the second round.
More News
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Breaks out with four points•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Three helpers in Game 82 win•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Posts pair of helpers•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Completes hat trick in overtime•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Nets equalizer Sunday•