Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Granlund has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Oilers due to an upper-body injury, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Granlund's upper-body injury is believed to be a short-term concern, but he'll be unavailable for the Ducks' first game following the Olympic break. Head coach Joel Quenneville said Wednesday that Granlund is expected to skate Thursday and could return to game action Friday against Winnipeg.
More News
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Nets hat trick in loss•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Logs two assists in overtime win•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Secures win in overtime•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Deposits goal in loss•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Extends scoring streak•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Earns pair of points in win•