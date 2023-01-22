Beaulieu logged an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Beaulieu hadn't played in an NHL game since Jan. 2, though he did get some game action with AHL San Diego on a conditioning stint earlier in the month. The defenseman snapped an 11-game point drought, during which he went minus-12. For the season, Beaulieu has four helpers, a minus-13 rating, 14 shots on net, 33 hits, 38 blocked shots and 30 PIM through 23 appearances, sharing a bottom-four role with Urho Vaakanainen and Colton White.