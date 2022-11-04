Beaulieu produced an assist, five PIM and two shots on goal in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Canucks.

Beaulieu set up a Max Jones goal in the third period for his second assist of the year. In the first period, Beaulieu fought Dakota Joshua. This was the second straight game Beaulieu's produced an assist and a fight. He's up to 14 PIM, five shots on net, 10 hits and 14 blocked shots in seven contests while mainly playing on the third pairing.