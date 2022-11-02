Beaulieu notched an assist, three hits and five PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sharks.

Beaulieu had his first fight of the year when he dropped the gloves with Luke Kunin in the second period. In the third, Beaulieu checked off another first by earning his first assist of the year on a Max Comtois goal. The 29-year-old Beaulieu has been a rotational option on the Ducks' blue line so far, posting 13 blocked shots, 10 hits, three shots on net and nine PIM in six contests. He'll likely compete with Simon Benoit and Colton White for playing time, which should be a little easier to find since Jamie Drysdale (shoulder) is out for the next four months.