Beaulieu notched an assist in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

Beaulieu missed five games with an undisclosed injury and served as a healthy scratch after he was activated from injured reserve Wednesday. The 29-year-old defenseman helped out on a Max Jones goal late in the third period Friday. Beaulieu has three helpers, 28 PIM, 13 hits, 20 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 11 contests so far, though he's been limited to a third-pairing role.