Beaulieu was reassigned to AHL San Diego on a conditioning stint Thursday.
Beaulieu has been a healthy scratch in three of his last four games. The defenseman has three assists in 22 games this season.
More News
-
Ducks' Nathan Beaulieu: Slipping out of favor•
-
Ducks' Nathan Beaulieu: Pockets helper in return•
-
Ducks' Nathan Beaulieu: Removed from injured reserve•
-
Ducks' Nathan Beaulieu: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Ducks' Nathan Beaulieu: Fights and records assist•
-
Ducks' Nathan Beaulieu: Lends assist in win•