The Ducks signed Beaulieu to a one-year contract worth $850,000 on Saturday.
Beaulieu was on a PTO in training camp and played well enough to warrant a one-year contract. He had four assists in 24 games with Winnipeg last season and was traded to Pittsburgh where he never suited up due to a lower-body injury.
More News
-
Ducks' Nathan Beaulieu: Secures PTO•
-
Penguins' Nathan Beaulieu: Removed from injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Nathan Beaulieu: Should be available for postseason•
-
Penguins' Nathan Beaulieu: Practices with team Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Nathan Beaulieu: Begins skating•
-
Penguins' Nathan Beaulieu: Brought in via trade•