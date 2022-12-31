Beaulieu played in nine of the Ducks' 14 games in December.

Beaulieu was a healthy scratch for the last two games of the month after Urho Vaakanainen returned from an illness. Aside from toughness, Beaulieu hasn't added much else from a bottom-four role -- he has no points in his last 10 outings. The 30-year-old defenseman is at three assists, a minus-11 rating, 28 hits, 30 PIM and 36 blocked shots through 21 appearances, and it looks like he'll have an uphill battle for playing time heading into 2023.