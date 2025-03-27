Gaucher is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 months after undergoing shoulder surgery, AHL San Diego announced Thursday.

As long as Gaucher's recovery timeline doesn't linger into the six-month time frame, he should be ready for the start of the Ducks' training camp in the fall. Selected by the organization with the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old center has struggled to produce in the minors, tallying just 19 points in 56 games for AHL San Diego this year. Between the injury recovery and limited offensive productivity, Gaucher should probably be considered a longshot to make the Opening Night roster for the 2025-26 campaign.