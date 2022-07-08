Gaucher was selected 22nd overall by the Ducks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Gaucher is a glue center -- the kind of player that successful teams roll over the boards to kill penalties and frustrate opponents as they cruise to the Cup. His ceiling is limited, but his floor is high. Gaucher creates secondary offense by driving the net, but he just doesn't have loads of creativity or skill. Nothing wrong with that package -- Blake Coleman parlayed those same skills into two Cups in Tampa, and a long-term deal worth nearly $3 million a season with Calgary. Just don't count on much from a fantasy perspective, unless you're in an incredibly deep league with specialty categories.