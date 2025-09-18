Gaucher (shoulder) was on the ice with the second group as part of Thursday's training camp session, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gaucher was hurt back in March but looks poised to return to action heading into the upcoming campaign. The 21-year-old center will need to impress at camp if he is going to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster. Given his presence with the second group, he most likely will start the year with AHL San Diego, where he played in 56 games last year while notching eight goals and 11 helpers.