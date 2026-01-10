Gaucher scored twice in AHL San Diego's 5-4 shootout win over Colorado on Friday.

Gaucher has done little in the AHL this season with seven points (three goals, four assists) over 27 games. He had just 19 points in 56 regular-season outings last year, so it's not a great sign that the 22-year-old's offense continues to trend down. At this rate, it's fair to question if he'll ever get an extended look with the Ducks, who have plenty of prospects in the pipeline.